Should You Invest in KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Now?

The 36-month beta value for KKR is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for KKR is $68.69, which is $16.67 above the current market price. The public float for KKR is 741.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume for KKR on March 21, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

KKR) stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR)’s stock price has increased by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 48.44. However, the company has experienced a -2.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR’s stock has fallen by -2.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.55% and a quarterly rise of 2.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for KKR & Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.29% for KKR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $69 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KKR, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

KKR Trading at -10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -15.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.74. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 7,600,000 shares at the price of $38.83 back on Mar 07. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 37 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $295,108,000 using the latest closing price.

Sorkin David, the Chief Legal Officer of KKR & Co. Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $55.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Sorkin David is holding 1,434,144 shares at $2,217,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at -15.90. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.