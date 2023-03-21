Should You Invest in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Now?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BDN is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BDN is $6.88, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for BDN is 168.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.69% of that float. The average trading volume for BDN on March 21, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)’s stock price has increased by 4.46 compared to its previous closing price of 4.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BDN’s Market Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has seen a -6.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.89% decline in the past month and a -24.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for BDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.58% for BDN stock, with a simple moving average of -36.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for BDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BDN, setting the target price at $0 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

BDN Trading at -23.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN fell by -7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -23.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.