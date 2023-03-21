Real-Time Update: Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has seen a -9.83% decrease in the past week, with a -22.65% drop in the past month, and a -17.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for BE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.19% for BE stock, with a simple moving average of -13.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BE is 2.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BE is $29.58, which is $11.57 above the current price. The public float for BE is 162.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BE on March 21, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

BE) stock’s latest price update

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)’s stock price has increased by 5.64 compared to its previous closing price of 17.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $27 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BE reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for BE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BE, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

BE Trading at -19.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -19.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE fell by -10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.72. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from Sridhar KR, who sold 177,786 shares at the price of $18.06 back on Mar 16. After this action, Sridhar KR now owns 662,872 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $3,210,356 using the latest closing price.

Cameron Gregory D sale 61,108 shares at $18.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Cameron Gregory D is holding 299,109 shares at $1,103,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.77 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corporation stands at -25.14. Equity return is now at value -490.20, with -17.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.