Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE)’s stock price has increased by 5.19 compared to its previous closing price of 3.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) by analysts is $4.51, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for CDE is 276.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.00% of that float. On March 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CDE was 5.20M shares.

CDE’s Market Performance

CDE stock saw a decrease of 7.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.11% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.56% for CDE stock, with a simple moving average of -3.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $4 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to CDE, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

CDE Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw -3.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from THOMPSON J KENNETH, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.93 back on Mar 07. After this action, THOMPSON J KENNETH now owns 234,122 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $29,287 using the latest closing price.

Gress Randy, the Director of Coeur Mining Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $2.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Gress Randy is holding 205,213 shares at $58,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc. stands at -10.26. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.