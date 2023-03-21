BRF S.A. (BRFS) Stock Sees a-2.26 Decrease

In the past week, BRFS stock has gone up by 0.78%, with a monthly decline of -3.70% and a quarterly plunge of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.36% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.84% for BRFS stock, with a simple moving average of -42.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for BRF S.A. (BRFS) is $2.33, which is $0.45 above the current market price. The public float for BRFS is 722.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. On March 21, 2023, BRFS’s average trading volume was 6.71M shares.

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

In the past week, BRFS stock has gone up by 0.78%, with a monthly decline of -3.70% and a quarterly plunge of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.36% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.84% for BRFS stock, with a simple moving average of -42.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRFS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BRFS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BRFS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

BRFS Trading at -9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3135. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -17.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+14.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at -5.79. Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BRF S.A. (BRFS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.