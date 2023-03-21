Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) has seen a -48.98% decrease in the past week, with a -67.75% drop in the past month, and a -57.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.33% for ATNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -57.63% for ATNX stock, with a simple moving average of -84.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATNX is 1.43.

The public float for ATNX is 6.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATNX on March 21, 2023 was 127.06K shares.

ATNX) stock’s latest price update

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX)’s stock price has decreased by -20.64 compared to its previous closing price of 1.26. but the company has seen a -48.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ATNX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATNX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $6 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATNX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for ATNX stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

ATNX Trading at -69.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares sank -66.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNX fell by -48.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2622. In addition, Athenex Inc. saw -66.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNX starting from WU JINN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Aug 22. After this action, WU JINN now owns 484,783 shares of Athenex Inc., valued at $4,221 using the latest closing price.

LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Athenex Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM is holding 3,553,172 shares at $9,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.23 for the present operating margin

+31.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Athenex Inc. stands at -159.79. Equity return is now at value -275.30, with -36.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Athenex Inc. (ATNX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.