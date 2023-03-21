Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is above average at 14.35x. The 36-month beta value for GT is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GT is $13.29, which is $3.2 above than the current price. The public float for GT is 281.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume of GT on March 21, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

GT) stock’s latest price update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 10.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Justice Department Probes Goodyear’s Handling of Recalled Tire

GT’s Market Performance

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has seen a -2.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.76% decline in the past month and a -4.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for GT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.56% for GT stock, with a simple moving average of -13.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GT Trading at -10.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.07. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw -0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at +0.97. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.