Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, VKTX stock has gone up by 14.30%, with a monthly gain of 6.19% and a quarterly surge of 221.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.27% for VKTX stock, with a simple moving average of 125.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) by analysts is $19.50, which is $7.67 above the current market price. The public float for VKTX is 67.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.15% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of VKTX was 4.19M shares.

VKTX) stock’s latest price update

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX)’s stock price has increased by 8.14 compared to its previous closing price of 10.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/17/21 that CureVac, Honest, Bank Stocks: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $22 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VKTX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

VKTX Trading at 19.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX rose by +14.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +432.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.15. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw 25.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $2.47 back on May 02. After this action, FOEHR MATTHEW W now owns 111,250 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $111,195 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -38.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.