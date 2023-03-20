Trading Update: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Stock Endures 3.40% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, CBRL stock has gone up by 4.21%, with a monthly decline of -0.96% and a quarterly surge of 11.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.54% for CBRL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is 23.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBRL is 1.35.

The public float for CBRL is 21.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.45% of that float. On March 20, 2023, CBRL’s average trading volume was 405.58K shares.

CBRL) stock’s latest price update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 114.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/27/22 that Cracker Barrel Profit Falls as Inflation Weighs on Customers

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRL stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for CBRL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBRL in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $116 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBRL reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for CBRL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to CBRL, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

CBRL Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRL rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.10. In addition, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. saw 16.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.68 for the present operating margin

+9.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stands at +4.04. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.