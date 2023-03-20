The Impact of Market Fluctuations on The Oncology Institute Inc.’s (TOI) Stock

In the past week, TOI stock has gone down by -52.14%, with a monthly decline of -69.17% and a quarterly plunge of -51.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.69% for The Oncology Institute Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -61.36% for TOI stock, with a simple moving average of -87.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Right Now?

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TOI is $6.00, which is $5.52 above the current market price. The public float for TOI is 55.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume for TOI on March 20, 2023 was 133.34K shares.

TOI) stock’s latest price update

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI)’s stock price has decreased by -17.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -52.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $7 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for TOI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

TOI Trading at -65.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.03%, as shares sank -69.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI fell by -52.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1889. In addition, The Oncology Institute Inc. saw -70.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from Miller Matthew P, who purchase 73,684 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Dec 16. After this action, Miller Matthew P now owns 175,325 shares of The Oncology Institute Inc., valued at $70,000 using the latest closing price.

Kaushal Mohit, the Director of The Oncology Institute Inc., sale 15,994 shares at $2.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Kaushal Mohit is holding 25,534 shares at $34,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.52 for the present operating margin

+18.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Oncology Institute Inc. stands at +0.66. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.