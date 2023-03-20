The -35.64% Simple Moving Average of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s (SBGI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) has gone down by -13.63% for the week, with a -37.18% drop in the past month and a -21.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.85% for SBGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.91% for SBGI stock, with a simple moving average of -35.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) Right Now?

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SBGI is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBGI is $23.25, which is $10.6 above the current market price. The public float for SBGI is 41.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.22% of that float. The average trading volume for SBGI on March 20, 2023 was 593.81K shares.

SBGI) stock’s latest price update

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)’s stock price has decreased by -10.89 compared to its previous closing price of 14.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/22 that Sinclair Unit Secures Financing Amid Push Into Streaming

Analysts’ Opinion of SBGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SBGI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SBGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBGI reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SBGI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SBGI, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

SBGI Trading at -29.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -35.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBGI fell by -13.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. saw -18.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBGI starting from Lewis Jeffrey Edward, who sale 360 shares at the price of $16.97 back on Feb 27. After this action, Lewis Jeffrey Edward now owns 2,400 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., valued at $6,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.23 for the present operating margin

+38.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stands at +67.52. Equity return is now at value 362.70, with 40.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.