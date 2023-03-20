Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL)’s stock price has decreased by -25.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -46.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) by analysts is $2.20, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for SUNL is 64.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SUNL was 523.91K shares.

SUNL’s Market Performance

SUNL stock saw a decrease of -46.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -73.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -74.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.55% for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -62.82% for SUNL stock, with a simple moving average of -80.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SUNL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUNL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $1.60 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUNL reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for SUNL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to SUNL, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

SUNL Trading at -66.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.06%, as shares sank -72.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNL fell by -46.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0921. In addition, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. saw -66.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNL

Equity return is now at value -86.60, with -48.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.