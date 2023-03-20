SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM)’s stock price has increased by 5.21 compared to its previous closing price of 13.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is 16.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SSRM is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is $20.06, which is $7.55 above the current market price. The public float for SSRM is 205.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. On March 20, 2023, SSRM’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

SSRM’s Market Performance

SSRM stock saw an increase of 11.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.78% and a quarterly increase of -7.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.34% for SSRM stock, with a simple moving average of -7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2022.

SSRM Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM rose by +11.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.62. In addition, SSR Mining Inc. saw -8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Farid Fady Adel Edward, who sale 2,955 shares at the price of $13.31 back on Mar 08. After this action, Farid Fady Adel Edward now owns 115,466 shares of SSR Mining Inc., valued at $39,331 using the latest closing price.

White Alison Lynn, the Chief Financial Officer of SSR Mining Inc., sale 2,439 shares at $13.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that White Alison Lynn is holding 66,077 shares at $32,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.23 for the present operating margin

+26.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc. stands at +16.91. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.