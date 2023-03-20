Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has seen a -8.42% decrease in the past week, with a -15.79% drop in the past month, and a -17.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for PXD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.01% for PXD stock, with a simple moving average of -18.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is above average at 5.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is $262.86, which is $80.34 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 233.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PXD on March 20, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 186.49. but the company has seen a -8.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/06/22 that Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $220 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to PXD, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

PXD Trading at -15.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD fell by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.56. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw -18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +32.11. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 21.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.