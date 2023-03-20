Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has gone down by -1.03% for the week, with a -5.92% drop in the past month and a -1.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.54% for NTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.20% for NTR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89.

The public float for NTR is 499.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of NTR was 2.16M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR)’s stock price has increased by 0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 72.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $91 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NTR, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

NTR Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.26. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +20.22. Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.