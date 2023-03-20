Navigating the Volatility of Civitas Resources Inc.’s (CIVI) Stock

The stock of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) has gone down by -7.25% for the week, with a -4.80% drop in the past month and a 12.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.74% for CIVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.53% for CIVI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) is above average at 4.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is $81.57, which is $22.21 above the current market price. The public float for CIVI is 79.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIVI on March 20, 2023 was 694.82K shares.

CIVI) stock’s latest price update

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.24 compared to its previous closing price of 64.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIVI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CIVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CIVI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $71 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIVI reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for CIVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to CIVI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

CIVI Trading at -2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI fell by -9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.98. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc. saw 9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT, who sale 4,918,032 shares at the price of $61.00 back on Jan 27. After this action, CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT now owns 16,480,721 shares of Civitas Resources Inc., valued at $299,999,952 using the latest closing price.

Garbiso Sandra, the CAO and Treasurer of Civitas Resources Inc., sale 1,900 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Garbiso Sandra is holding 27,998 shares at $123,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.46 for the present operating margin

+56.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civitas Resources Inc. stands at +32.92. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.