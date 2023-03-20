KeyCorp (KEY) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, KEY stock has gone down by -26.37%, with a monthly decline of -40.13% and a quarterly plunge of -32.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.66% for KeyCorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.12% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of -35.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KEY is 1.32.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for KEY is 928.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on March 20, 2023 was 16.52M shares.

KEY) stock’s latest price update

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has decreased by -6.11 compared to its previous closing price of 12.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -26.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

In the past week, KEY stock has gone down by -26.37%, with a monthly decline of -40.13% and a quarterly plunge of -32.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.66% for KeyCorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.12% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of -35.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to KEY, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KEY Trading at -35.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.62%, as shares sank -39.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -26.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.36. In addition, KeyCorp saw -33.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from GILLIS RUTH ANN M, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Mar 14. After this action, GILLIS RUTH ANN M now owns 42,961 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $25,900 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of KeyCorp, sale 45,000 shares at $15.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 119,121 shares at $701,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KeyCorp (KEY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.