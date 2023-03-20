Examining the Volatility of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Stock

The stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has gone down by -1.46% for the week, with a -1.66% drop in the past month and a 23.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for FMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.66% for FMS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Right Now?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20x that is above its average ratio.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for FMS is 586.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FMS on March 20, 2023 was 922.78K shares.

FMS) stock’s latest price update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 19.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMS

The stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has gone down by -1.46% for the week, with a -1.66% drop in the past month and a 23.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for FMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.66% for FMS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMS reach a price target of $11.70, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for FMS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

FMS Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMS fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.63. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA saw 19.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.77.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), the company’s capital structure generated 94.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.57. Total debt to assets is 36.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.