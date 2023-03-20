Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Cryptyde Inc.’s (TYDE) Stock

The stock of Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) has seen a -32.41% decrease in the past week, with a -48.93% drop in the past month, and a -63.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.09% for TYDE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.93% for TYDE stock, with a simple moving average of -91.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) Right Now?

The public float for TYDE is 74.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TYDE on March 20, 2023 was 7.44M shares.

TYDE) stock’s latest price update

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE)’s stock price has decreased by -8.41 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -32.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TYDE Trading at -54.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.20%, as shares sank -46.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYDE fell by -32.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1588. In addition, Cryptyde Inc. saw -48.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TYDE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.