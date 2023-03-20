Equity Commonwealth (EQC): A Technical Analysis

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is $24.00, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for EQC is 106.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQC on March 20, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

EQC) stock’s latest price update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 19.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EQC’s Market Performance

EQC’s stock has fallen by -0.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.95% and a quarterly drop of -7.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Equity Commonwealth The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.61% for EQC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQC reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for EQC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 07th, 2021.

EQC Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -24.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.05. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw -6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from Shifrin Orrin S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $26.95 back on Sep 20. After this action, Shifrin Orrin S now owns 184,345 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $1,347,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.62 for the present operating margin

+33.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +59.02. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.