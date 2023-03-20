ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) has gone up by 34.71% for the week, with a 1.96% rise in the past month and a 6.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.43% for ATIP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.04% for ATIP stock, with a simple moving average of -53.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Right Now?

The public float for ATIP is 201.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On March 20, 2023, ATIP’s average trading volume was 424.78K shares.

ATIP) stock’s latest price update

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP)’s stock price has increased by 30.84 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATIP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATIP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATIP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.15 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATIP reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for ATIP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ATIP, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

ATIP Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.39%, as shares sank -1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIP rose by +34.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3375. In addition, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. saw 32.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATIP starting from Tansey Eimile, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, Tansey Eimile now owns 133,652 shares of ATI Physical Therapy Inc., valued at $24,615 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIP

Equity return is now at value -183.00, with -43.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.