AppLovin Corporation (APP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AppLovin Corporation (APP) by analysts is $20.44, which is $6.87 above the current market price. The public float for APP is 109.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.55% of that float. On March 20, 2023, the average trading volume of APP was 3.04M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

APP) stock’s latest price update

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 13.76. However, the company has seen a 9.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/12/22 that AppLovin Walks Away from Unity Software Takeover Bid

APP’s Market Performance

AppLovin Corporation (APP) has seen a 9.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -19.86% decline in the past month and a 28.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for APP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for APP stock, with a simple moving average of -37.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for APP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $16 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APP reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for APP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

APP Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APP rose by +9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.62. In addition, AppLovin Corporation saw 28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APP starting from Valenzuela Victoria, who sale 65,167 shares at the price of $13.41 back on Mar 07. After this action, Valenzuela Victoria now owns 848,054 shares of AppLovin Corporation, valued at $874,007 using the latest closing price.

Jansen Katie Kihorany, the Chief Marketing Officer of AppLovin Corporation, sale 65,155 shares at $13.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Jansen Katie Kihorany is holding 1,564,539 shares at $897,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppLovin Corporation stands at -6.37. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, AppLovin Corporation (APP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.