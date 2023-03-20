Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is above average at 27.05x. The 36-month beta value for ESRT is also noteworthy at 1.22.

The public float for ESRT is 160.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.21% of that float. The average trading volume of ESRT on March 20, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

(ESRT) stock's latest price update

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT)’s stock price has decreased by -8.60 compared to its previous closing price of 6.63. however, the company has experienced a -20.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESRT’s Market Performance

ESRT’s stock has fallen by -20.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.29% and a quarterly drop of -14.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.21% for ESRT stock, with a simple moving average of -17.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ESRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESRT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $9 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESRT reach a price target of $9.25. The rating they have provided for ESRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

ESRT Trading at -20.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -25.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT fell by -20.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.40. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw -10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.