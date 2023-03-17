The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.’s (LSDI) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 15.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.94% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.88% for LSDI stock, with a simple moving average of -40.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LSDI is 11.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LSDI on March 17, 2023 was 278.22K shares.

LSDI) stock’s latest price update

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI)’s stock price has increased by 3.75 compared to its previous closing price of 1.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The volatility ratio for the week is 15.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.94% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.88% for LSDI stock, with a simple moving average of -40.84% for the last 200 days.

LSDI Trading at -40.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.67%, as shares sank -58.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI fell by -16.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7905. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. saw -58.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSDI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.