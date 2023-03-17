Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is above average at 6.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is $48.97, which is $31.38 above the current market price. The public float for TECK is 504.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TECK on March 17, 2023 was 3.90M shares.

TECK) stock’s latest price update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK)’s stock price has increased by 1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 33.64. However, the company has experienced a -8.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK’s stock has fallen by -8.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.22% and a quarterly drop of -7.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Teck Resources Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.84% for TECK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.48% for the last 200 days.

TECK Trading at -15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.69. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw -8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +23.61. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.