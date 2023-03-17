Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX)’s stock price has decreased by -13.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.19. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -43.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) is above average at 21.35x,

The public float for STBX is 16.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STBX on March 17, 2023 was 291.80K shares.

STBX’s Market Performance

STBX stock saw a decrease of -43.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -43.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.68% for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.01% for STBX stock, with a simple moving average of -31.77% for the last 200 days.

STBX Trading at -37.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.52%, as shares sank -42.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX fell by -43.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. saw -30.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.58 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. stands at +45.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.