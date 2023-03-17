Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The average price predicted by analysts for SEMR is $11.50, which is $3.75 above the current price. The public float for SEMR is 38.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEMR on March 17, 2023 was 274.49K shares.

SEMR) stock’s latest price update

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.62 compared to its previous closing price of 9.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

SEMR’s Market Performance

SEMR’s stock has risen by 14.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.11% and a quarterly rise of 7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.98% for Semrush Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.62% for SEMR stock, with a simple moving average of -14.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEMR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEMR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEMR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on June 06th of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SEMR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

SEMR Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEMR rose by +14.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.48. In addition, Semrush Holdings Inc. saw 11.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEMR starting from Humenik Delbert M, who sale 1,130 shares at the price of $8.14 back on Jan 06. After this action, Humenik Delbert M now owns 90,073 shares of Semrush Holdings Inc., valued at $9,198 using the latest closing price.

Fetisov Evgeny, the Chief Financial Officer of Semrush Holdings Inc., sale 10,623 shares at $12.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Fetisov Evgeny is holding 139,437 shares at $128,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEMR

Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.