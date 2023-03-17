Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE)’s stock price has increased by 5.15 compared to its previous closing price of 10.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Right Now?

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) is $13.50, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for HOPE is 113.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOPE on March 17, 2023 was 818.58K shares.

HOPE’s Market Performance

The stock of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) has seen a -4.10% decrease in the past week, with a -15.05% drop in the past month, and a -13.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for HOPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.28% for HOPE stock, with a simple moving average of -17.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOPE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOPE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2022.

HOPE Trading at -11.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares sank -15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOPE fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.27. In addition, Hope Bancorp Inc. saw -12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOPE starting from LEWIS WILLIAM J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.60 back on Mar 15. After this action, LEWIS WILLIAM J now owns 27,887 shares of Hope Bancorp Inc., valued at $106,040 using the latest closing price.

LEWIS WILLIAM J, the Director of Hope Bancorp Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $14.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that LEWIS WILLIAM J is holding 17,601 shares at $106,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hope Bancorp Inc. stands at +28.91. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.