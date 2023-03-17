BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BRFS stock has gone up by 3.85%, with a monthly gain of 3.05% and a quarterly plunge of -0.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.82% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.09% for BRFS stock, with a simple moving average of -40.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BRFS is $2.31, which is $0.45 above the current market price. The public float for BRFS is 722.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.14% of that float. The average trading volume for BRFS on March 17, 2023 was 6.69M shares.

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS)’s stock price has increased by 3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.30. but the company has seen a 3.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRFS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BRFS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BRFS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

BRFS Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3117. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+14.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at -5.79. Equity return is now at value -26.50, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BRF S.A. (BRFS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.