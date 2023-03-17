Blend Labs Inc. (BLND): A Technical Analysis

The public float for BLND is 210.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLND on March 17, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

BLND stock's latest price update

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND)’s stock price has decreased by -3.92 compared to its previous closing price of 1.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BLND's Market Performance

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has seen a 3.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -25.76% decline in the past month and a 22.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.68% for BLND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.90% for BLND stock, with a simple moving average of -34.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts' Opinion of BLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLND stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BLND by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BLND in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $2.25 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLND reach a price target of $2.75, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for BLND stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

BLND Trading at -11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares sank -24.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5555. In addition, Blend Labs Inc. saw 2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Sumner Crystal, who sale 15,180 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Feb 01. After this action, Sumner Crystal now owns 440,057 shares of Blend Labs Inc., valued at $24,819 using the latest closing price.

Sumner Crystal, the Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of Blend Labs Inc., sale 45,943 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Sumner Crystal is holding 455,237 shares at $51,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Equity return is now at value -155.20, with -93.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.