Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Roku Inc. (ROKU)

The 36-month beta value for ROKU is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROKU is $72.50, which is $2.79 above than the current price. The public float for ROKU is 121.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.74% of that float. The average trading volume of ROKU on March 17, 2023 was 7.97M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ROKU) stock’s latest price update

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU)’s stock price has increased by 4.56 compared to its previous closing price of 62.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Roku Warns of Potential Losses From SVB Failure

ROKU’s Market Performance

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has seen a 7.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.08% gain in the past month and a 24.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.91% for ROKU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for ROKU stock, with a simple moving average of -0.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROKU reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for ROKU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ROKU, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

ROKU Trading at 13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU rose by +7.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.25. In addition, Roku Inc. saw 60.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Fuchsberg Gilbert, who sale 2,089 shares at the price of $64.34 back on Mar 03. After this action, Fuchsberg Gilbert now owns 33,014 shares of Roku Inc., valued at $134,406 using the latest closing price.

KAY STEPHEN H, the SVP General Counsel, Secretary of Roku Inc., sale 1,386 shares at $64.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that KAY STEPHEN H is holding 78,527 shares at $89,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

+43.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc. stands at -15.93. Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Roku Inc. (ROKU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.