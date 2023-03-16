Should You Invest in Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Now?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MTDR is at 3.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MTDR is $71.86, which is $27.35 above the current market price. The public float for MTDR is 111.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.81% of that float. The average trading volume for MTDR on March 16, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

MTDR) stock’s latest price update

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR)’s stock price has decreased by -8.47 compared to its previous closing price of 48.42. However, the company has experienced a -17.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MTDR’s Market Performance

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has experienced a -17.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.43% drop in the past month, and a -21.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for MTDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.63% for MTDR stock, with a simple moving average of -24.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $70 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTDR reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for MTDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTDR, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

MTDR Trading at -24.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -32.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR fell by -17.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.78. In addition, Matador Resources Company saw -22.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Baribault Reynald, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $49.15 back on Mar 14. After this action, Baribault Reynald now owns 106,854 shares of Matador Resources Company, valued at $14,745 using the latest closing price.

Foran Joseph Wm, the Chairman and CEO of Matador Resources Company, purchase 2,000 shares at $48.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Foran Joseph Wm is holding 171,468 shares at $97,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Company stands at +37.98. Equity return is now at value 45.70, with 23.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.