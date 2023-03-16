Prudential plc (PUK) Stock Showcases -15.41% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PUK stock has gone down by -14.98%, with a monthly decline of -18.91% and a quarterly plunge of -2.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Prudential plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.41% for PUK stock, with a simple moving average of 1.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) is above average at 57.02x. The 36-month beta value for PUK is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PUK is $38.16, which is $10.7 above than the current price. The public float for PUK is 1.37B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of PUK on March 16, 2023 was 657.75K shares.

PUK) stock’s latest price update

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK)’s stock price has decreased by -10.71 compared to its previous closing price of 28.67. but the company has seen a -14.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PUK Trading at -17.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUK fell by -14.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.97. In addition, Prudential plc saw -6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUK starting from PRUDENTIAL PLC, who sale 4,500,000 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, PRUDENTIAL PLC now owns 7,635,443 shares of Prudential plc, valued at $121,500,000 using the latest closing price.

PRUDENTIAL PLC, the 10% Owner of Prudential plc, sale 4,200,000 shares at $40.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that PRUDENTIAL PLC is holding 12,135,443 shares at $171,318,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential plc stands at +8.27. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.31. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Prudential plc (PUK), the company’s capital structure generated 42.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.68. Total debt to assets is 3.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Prudential plc (PUK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.