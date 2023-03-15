Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY)’s stock price has decreased by -5.92 compared to its previous closing price of 2.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) Right Now?

The public float for UROY is 81.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UROY on March 15, 2023 was 577.60K shares.

UROY’s Market Performance

UROY stock saw a decrease of -10.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.57% for UROY stock, with a simple moving average of -22.43% for the last 200 days.

UROY Trading at -19.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -23.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UROY fell by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Uranium Royalty Corp. saw -16.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UROY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 275.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.