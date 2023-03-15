The -13.88% Decline of Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, FLYW stock has gone down by -1.11%, with a monthly gain of 2.17% and a quarterly surge of 26.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.33% for Flywire Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.22% for FLYW stock, with a simple moving average of 17.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is $32.29, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 99.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLYW on March 15, 2023 was 825.01K shares.

FLYW) stock’s latest price update

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has increased by 7.24 compared to its previous closing price of 25.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to FLYW, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

FLYW Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.53. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Butterfield Peter, who sale 3,370 shares at the price of $27.04 back on Mar 01. After this action, Butterfield Peter now owns 65,088 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $91,122 using the latest closing price.

Riese Phillip John, the Director of Flywire Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $24.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Riese Phillip John is holding 16,354 shares at $122,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.60. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.