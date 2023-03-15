Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OPCH is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OPCH is $39.00, which is $7.07 above the current market price. The public float for OPCH is 155.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume for OPCH on March 15, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

OPCH) stock’s latest price update

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH)’s stock price has increased by 3.89 compared to its previous closing price of 30.57. however, the company has experienced a -1.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPCH’s Market Performance

OPCH’s stock has fallen by -1.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.25% and a quarterly rise of 6.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Option Care Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.52% for OPCH stock, with a simple moving average of 3.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPCH reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for OPCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to OPCH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

OPCH Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.82. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw 5.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Bavaro Michael, who sale 6,148 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Mar 10. After this action, Bavaro Michael now owns 21,549 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $193,327 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Option Care Health Inc., sale 15,475,166 shares at $30.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 10,771,926 shares at $468,897,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+20.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at +3.82. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.