Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, NTNX stock has gone down by -6.60%, with a monthly decline of -13.61% and a quarterly plunge of -20.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Nutanix Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.66% for NTNX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NTNX is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTNX is $32.83, which is $7.96 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 225.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume for NTNX on March 15, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 24.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/22 that Nutanix Explores Sale After Receiving Takeover Interest

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

NTNX Trading at -10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.51. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw -4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Wall Tyler, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $26.19 back on Jan 03. After this action, Wall Tyler now owns 48,256 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $2,357,073 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $28.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 310,348 shares at $141,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.19 for the present operating margin

+79.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -50.45. Equity return is now at value 63.00, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.