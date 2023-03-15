Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NR is 2.85.

The public float for NR is 81.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NR on March 15, 2023 was 650.70K shares.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.91 compared to its previous closing price of 4.40. However, the company has seen a -9.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NR’s Market Performance

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has experienced a -9.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.83% drop in the past month, and a 14.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for NR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.10% for NR stock, with a simple moving average of 18.88% for the last 200 days.

NR Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.48. In addition, Newpark Resources Inc. saw 5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from Lewis Michael A, who purchase 5,251 shares at the price of $3.98 back on Dec 09. After this action, Lewis Michael A now owns 76,046 shares of Newpark Resources Inc., valued at $20,899 using the latest closing price.

Young Donald Win, the Director of Newpark Resources Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Young Donald Win is holding 247,601 shares at $118,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources Inc. stands at -2.55. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.