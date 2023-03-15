Navigating the Volatility of Bandwidth Inc.’s (BAND) Stock

In the past week, BAND stock has gone down by -4.82%, with a monthly decline of -39.69% and a quarterly plunge of -40.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.25% for Bandwidth Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.47% for BAND stock, with a simple moving average of -19.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) Right Now?

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31.

The public float for BAND is 21.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAND on March 15, 2023 was 672.01K shares.

BAND) stock’s latest price update

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND)’s stock price has increased by 4.90 compared to its previous closing price of 14.30. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAND reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BAND stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to BAND, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

BAND Trading at -30.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -40.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.90. In addition, Bandwidth Inc. saw -34.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Roush Lukas M., who purchase 9,200 shares at the price of $15.99 back on Mar 03. After this action, Roush Lukas M. now owns 23,890 shares of Bandwidth Inc., valued at $147,145 using the latest closing price.

Bottorff Rebecca, the Chief People Officer of Bandwidth Inc., sale 1,117 shares at $22.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Bottorff Rebecca is holding 16,439 shares at $25,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.24 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc. stands at +3.41. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.