Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW)’s stock price has decreased by -3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 23.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is above average at 15.09x. The 36-month beta value for HIW is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HIW is $30.70, which is $8.22 above than the current price. The public float for HIW is 103.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of HIW on March 15, 2023 was 852.61K shares.

HIW’s Market Performance

The stock of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has seen a -13.77% decrease in the past week, with a -24.26% drop in the past month, and a -21.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for HIW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.19% for HIW stock, with a simple moving average of -26.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIW reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for HIW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HIW, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

HIW Trading at -20.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -25.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW fell by -13.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.76. In addition, Highwoods Properties Inc. saw -19.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Maiorana Brendan C, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $27.21 back on Sep 28. After this action, Maiorana Brendan C now owns 39,254 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc., valued at $40,813 using the latest closing price.

Klinck Theodore J, the President and CEO of Highwoods Properties Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $28.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Klinck Theodore J is holding 246,445 shares at $141,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.14 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties Inc. stands at +18.94. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.