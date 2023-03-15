Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, CCEP stock has gone up by 2.42%, with a monthly gain of 3.19% and a quarterly surge of 4.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for CCEP stock, with a simple moving average of 8.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Right Now?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is $59.09, which is $5.94 above the current market price. The public float for CCEP is 289.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCEP on March 15, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

CCEP) stock’s latest price update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP)’s stock price has increased by 2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 55.20. however, the company has experienced a 2.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

ING Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CCEP, setting the target price at $71.05 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

CCEP Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.48. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 1.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+35.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +8.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.