VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN)’s stock price has increased by 12.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VTGN is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is $0.25, The public float for VTGN is 205.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% of that float. On March 14, 2023, VTGN’s average trading volume was 6.81M shares.

VTGN’s Market Performance

The stock of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has seen a -6.06% decrease in the past week, with a 6.14% rise in the past month, and a 26.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.32% for VTGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.86% for VTGN stock, with a simple moving average of -53.18% for the last 200 days.

VTGN Trading at -16.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares sank -16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1771. In addition, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. saw 45.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from GIN JERRY B, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Aug 18. After this action, GIN JERRY B now owns 100,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,870 using the latest closing price.

GIN JERRY B, the Director of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that GIN JERRY B is holding 100,000 shares at $17,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4308.68 for the present operating margin

+26.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4307.19. Equity return is now at value -158.20, with -125.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.