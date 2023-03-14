Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Stock Observes 9.43% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has gone down by -14.58% for the week, with a -11.63% drop in the past month and a -2.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.20% for VRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.98% for VRT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Right Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for VRT is 323.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRT on March 14, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

VRT) stock’s latest price update

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.88 compared to its previous closing price of 14.24. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

The stock of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has gone down by -14.58% for the week, with a -11.63% drop in the past month and a -2.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.20% for VRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.98% for VRT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRT reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for VRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VRT, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

VRT Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT fell by -14.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.68. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from DEANGELO JOSEPH J, who purchase 71,600 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Nov 03. After this action, DEANGELO JOSEPH J now owns 71,600 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $1,001,684 using the latest closing price.

Fallon David Joseph, the Chief Financial Officer of Vertiv Holdings Co, purchase 13,000 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Fallon David Joseph is holding 220,679 shares at $175,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.