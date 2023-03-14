Understanding the 4.43% Volatility Levels of IAMGOLD Corporation’s (IAG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, IAG stock has gone up by 3.07%, with a monthly decline of -9.62% and a quarterly surge of 12.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for IAMGOLD Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.21% for IAG stock, with a simple moving average of 27.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is $2.86, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for IAG is 477.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAG on March 14, 2023 was 6.33M shares.

IAG) stock’s latest price update

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG)’s stock price has increased by 10.33 compared to its previous closing price of 2.13. However, the company has experienced a 3.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IAG Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAG rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, IAMGOLD Corporation saw -8.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAMGOLD Corporation stands at -5.78. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.