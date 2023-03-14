The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has gone down by -12.12% for the week, with a -4.10% drop in the past month and a -3.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.26% for GT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.94% for GT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GT is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GT is $13.29, which is $2.99 above the current market price. The public float for GT is 281.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume for GT on March 14, 2023 was 4.20M shares.

GT) stock’s latest price update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.33 compared to its previous closing price of 10.88. but the company has seen a -12.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Justice Department Probes Goodyear’s Handling of Recalled Tire

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GT Trading at -8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.41. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at +0.97. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.