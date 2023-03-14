Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) is above average at 10.34x. The 36-month beta value for PAA is also noteworthy at 1.67.

The average price estimated by analysts for PAA is $15.34, which is $2.66 above than the current price. The public float for PAA is 451.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. The average trading volume of PAA on March 14, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PAA) stock’s latest price update

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.83 compared to its previous closing price of 12.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/04/22 that Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA’s stock has fallen by -7.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.68% and a quarterly rise of 5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.09% for PAA stock, with a simple moving average of 5.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAA reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

PAA Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.09. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from McCarthy Kevin S, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on Jun 23. After this action, McCarthy Kevin S now owns 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., valued at $1,961,220 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at +1.81. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.