OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s (ONCS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ONCS stock has gone up by 68.24%, with a monthly gain of 128.24% and a quarterly surge of 77.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.22% for OncoSec Medical Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 93.32% for ONCS stock, with a simple moving average of -64.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) by analysts is $110.00, The public float for ONCS is 2.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.62% of that float. On March 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ONCS was 2.15M shares.

ONCS) stock’s latest price update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS)’s stock price has increased by 12.93 compared to its previous closing price of 2.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 68.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCS

In the past week, ONCS stock has gone up by 68.24%, with a monthly gain of 128.24% and a quarterly surge of 77.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.22% for OncoSec Medical Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 93.32% for ONCS stock, with a simple moving average of -64.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ONCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on March 08th of the previous year 2021.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ONCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to ONCS, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

ONCS Trading at 73.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.66%, as shares surge +151.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCS rose by +74.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, OncoSec Medical Incorporated saw 94.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCS starting from DelAversano Robert J, who sale 40 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Feb 09. After this action, DelAversano Robert J now owns 1,008 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, valued at $55 using the latest closing price.

DelAversano Robert J, the VP, Finance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, sale 283 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that DelAversano Robert J is holding 22,975 shares at $105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCS

Equity return is now at value -334.00, with -130.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.