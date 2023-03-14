Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 6.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is above average at 27.35x. The 36-month beta value for MUFG is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MUFG is $8.13, which is $1.62 above than the current price. The public float for MUFG is 12.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of MUFG on March 14, 2023 was 5.59M shares.

MUFG’s Market Performance

MUFG stock saw a decrease of -9.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.08% and a quarterly a decrease of 19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.64% for MUFG stock, with a simple moving average of 13.84% for the last 200 days.

MUFG Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.16. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. saw -2.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stands at +20.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 468.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.40. Total debt to assets is 21.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.