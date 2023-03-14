Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) has gone down by -55.59% for the week, with a -57.72% drop in the past month and a -56.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.58% for MCB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -56.00% for MCB stock, with a simple moving average of -62.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) Right Now?

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MCB is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MCB is $71.50, which is $55.4 above the current price. The public float for MCB is 10.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCB on March 14, 2023 was 93.81K shares.

MCB) stock’s latest price update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB)’s stock price has decreased by -43.78 compared to its previous closing price of 43.76. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -55.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MCB Trading at -57.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.27%, as shares sank -57.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCB fell by -55.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.25. In addition, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. saw -58.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCB starting from DeFazio Mark R, who purchase 20,517 shares at the price of $24.20 back on Mar 13. After this action, DeFazio Mark R now owns 20,517 shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., valued at $496,423 using the latest closing price.

Wolf George J Jr, the Director of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., purchase 2,300 shares at $21.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Wolf George J Jr is holding 24,215 shares at $49,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. stands at +20.63. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.