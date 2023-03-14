Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) is 11.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KNX is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is $66.42, which is $13.8 above the current market price. The public float for KNX is 144.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. On March 14, 2023, KNX’s average trading volume was 1.79M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KNX) stock’s latest price update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.72 compared to its previous closing price of 56.18. However, the company has seen a -8.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

KNX’s Market Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has seen a -8.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.56% decline in the past month and a -2.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for KNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.41% for KNX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $60 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNX reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for KNX stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to KNX, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

KNX Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX fell by -8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.17. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Ohlman Dustin, who sale 500 shares at the price of $48.32 back on Nov 01. After this action, Ohlman Dustin now owns 330 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $24,160 using the latest closing price.

Updike James E. Jr., the EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $55.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Updike James E. Jr. is holding 19,944 shares at $132,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at +10.38. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.